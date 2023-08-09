ENG vs NZ, ODIs: Trent Boult makes a return

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has made a return to the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has made a return to the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England (away). England and New Zealand will play four ODIs, starting September 8. Boult was earlier released from his central contract in August 2022 to spend more time with his family and to play in franchise leagues around the world. Here are further details.

Here's NZ's squad and the ODI series schedule

NZ ODI squad: Tom Latham (captain & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young. First ODI: September 8, Cardiff. Second ODI: September 10, Southampton. Third ODI: September 13, Oval London. Fourth ODI: September 15, Lord's London.

Here's the NZ T20I squad

NZ T20I squad: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips. Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand's penultimate series before the World Cup

This will be New Zealand's penultimate series before the 2023 50-over World Cup. The World Cup is set to be played in India starting in early October. Boult has been a part of the team in the last two editions of the 50-over World Cup in which New Zealand reached the finals. The left-arm pacer played his last ODI in September last year.

Trent Boult's ODI numbers

Boult has played 99 ODIs for NZ, managing 187 ODI scalps at 23.97. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for NZ. In 19 ODI World Cup games, Boult has 39 scalps at 21.79. He is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the World Cup. Among left-arm pacers, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in WC history.

