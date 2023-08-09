ICC ODI Rankings: Gill rises to fifth; Kishan gains big

Gill has risen to fifth in the rankings for batters (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

In the ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday, Indian duo Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan earned career-best spots. Gill has risen to fifth in the rankings for batters whereas Kishan has jumped nine spots to be placed 36th overall. Kishan had a dream ODI series versus West Indies, slamming three successive fifties. Gill had a dream knock in the final ODI. Here's more.

Gill closes in on PAK duo; Kishan rises

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains well out in front in the ODI Batter Rankings. Meanwhile, Gill has amassed 743 rating points on the back of his performance versus WI. He rose two places. Gill has third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) well within his sight. Meanwhile, Kishan has 589 rating points and is 36th.

Kuldeep and Shardul shine

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Shardul Thakur made the biggest impression on the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Kuldeep jumped four places and is inside the top 10 at 10th following his seven wickets in the series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Shardul - who managed a series-best eight scalps - improved three spots to 30th.

Joy for WI players

Nicholas Pooran moved up six places to 14th in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters. WI skipper Rovman Powell moved up 17 spots to 32nd. Meanwhile, pacer Alzarri Joseph rose 19 spots to 13th and spinner Akeal Hosein is up six places to 14th, making giant strides up the list for T20I bowlers.

