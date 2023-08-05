Decoding Team Pakistan's stats in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 05, 2023 | 09:18 am 2 min read

Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All six participating teams are gearing up with the 2023 Asia Cup being around the corner. The continental tournament, which will be played in the ODI format this year, will get underway on August 30. The tournament will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here we decode Pakistan's run at the Asia Cup.

Two Asia Cup titles

Pakistan have clinched just two of the past 15 editions of the Asia Cup. They tasted glory in 2000 and 2012. Meanwhile, the 1986, 2014, and 2022 editions saw them finish as runners-up. Their arch-rivals India boast the most Asia Cup titles (7). Sri Lanka trail them with six trophies. No other team has won the Asia Cup so far.

26 wins in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI format of the Asia Cup is concerned, Pakistan have played 45 games and emerged winners 26 times. While they lost 18, one of their matches got washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka (34) and India (31) are ahead of them in terms of wins. At home, Pakistan boast three wins in five Asia Cup games.

India's top performers at the event (ODIs)

With 786 runs at 65.50, Shoaib Malik is Pakistan's leading run-getter at the Asia Cup (ODIs). Inzamam-ul-Haq (591), Younis Khan (546), and Shahid Afridi (532) trail him. Saeed Ajmal leads the wicket-taking charts among Pakistan players with 25 wickets in 12 games. Abdul Qadir (17), Wasim Akram (17), and Abdul Razzaq (16) are behind him in terms of wickets.

Pakistan's record in T20 editions of the Asia Cup

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. While Pakistan could not qualify for the final in 2016, they lost the summit clash to SL last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have five wins in 10 T20 Asia Cup games. India (8) and SL (6) are ahead of the Men in Green in this regard.

Pakistan's top performers in T20 Asia Cup

With 281 runs at 56.20, Mohammad Rizwan was the highest run-getter in the last year's Asia Cup. Both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik boast 121 runs in T20 Asia Cup at 60.5. Shadab Khan walked away with eight wickets in five games in the 2022 edition at an economy of 6.05. Naseem Shah scalped seven wickets in five games last year.

