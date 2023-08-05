Asian Champions Trophy: India hold Japan, drop down to second

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023 | 02:32 am 2 min read

Harmanpreet Singh scored the only goal for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The Indian men's hockey team came from behind to hold Japan to a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The hosts were pegged back when Japan's Ken Nagayoshi scored in the 28th minute. But with a penalty corner, skipper Harmanpreet Singh brought India back to level terms in the 43rd minute. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

After thrashing China 7-2 in the opening clash, a lot more was expected from India India made an attacking start but Japan's defense held their nerves. In the second quarter, India created chances but lacked the finishing touch. However, Nagayoshi opened the scoring from a penalty corner. Harmanpreet scored in the third quarter, while India failed to find the winner in the final quarter.

India drop to the second spot, will play Malaysia next

Craig Fulton's men started the Asian Champions Trophy brilliantly but now with this draw against Japan, they have dropped down to the second spot with four points. Meanwhile, Malaysia are at the top with two wins and six points. They have registered wins over Pakistan and China. South Korea are third with four points (inferior GD). India will play Malaysia on August 6 (Sunday).

Harmanpreet leads the show for India

Harmanpreet is the top scorer for India after two matches. Before the goal against Japan, the prolific defender had scored a brace versus China, opening the score in the 5th and 8th minute respectively.

