Sunil Chhetri: Decoding his career hat-tricks for Indian football team

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023

Sunil Chhetri has netted four international hat-tricks for India (Photo source: Twitter/@chetrisunil11)

Indian football team's talisman Sunil Chhetri turned 39 on August 3. He has been donning the India blue since 2005 and for almost two decades he has been consistently scoring goals. The veteran has broken several records in his 142 appearances for India. Out of his 92 goals, he has slammed four international hat-tricks, the most by an Indian footballer. We decode the same.

Why does this story matter?

Chhetri has been synonymous with the Indian football team for some time now. Despite turning 39, Chhetri remains India's main man upfront. A fierce competitor and a role model for many upcoming players, Chhetri is in a league of his own. He is the fourth-highest scorer in men's international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (123), Ali Daei (109), and Lionel Messi (103).

The masterclass against Tajikistan in the AFC Challenge Cup final

Chhetri scored his maiden international hat-trick against Tajikistan in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final. India won the match 4-1, Bhaichung Bhutia scored the other goal. Chhetri scored the first goal in the ninth minute when he tucked home a rebound from NP Pradeep's header. His second was a long-range stunner. He completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute after a brilliant solo run.

Clinical Chhetri helps India sail 3-1 past Vietnam

His second international hat-trick came against Vietnam back in 2010 in an international friendly in Pune. Coming to this Vietnam game, India had lost to Hong Kong and spirits were down. But Chhetri lifted the morale in the 25th minute with a fine strike. He doubled the lead in the 49th minute outwitting the Vietnamese defenders. He scored again in the 72nd minute.

A sensational hat-trick in the Intercontinental Cup

India thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their 2018 Intercontinental Cup opener, courtesy of heroics from Chhetri and his men. He combined with Jeje Lalpekhlua to strike first blood. The second goal saw some sensational passing between Chhetri, Jeje and Anirudh Thapa before the former slotted it home. He completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute. It was his first international hat-trick in eight years.

A fine hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan

Chhetri scored his fourth hat-trick in June at the SAFF Championship opener when India slammed Pakistan 4-0. Chhetri scored the opener in the 10th minute after the Pakistan goalie made an error by miskicking a ball at the edge of the box. Minutes later, Chhetri converted a penalty. In the second half, Chhetri scored a penalty before Udanta Singh Kumam added another.

