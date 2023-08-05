AC Milan sign Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 05, 2023 | 01:06 am 2 min read

Serie A giants AC Milan have completed the signing of young midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

Serie A giants AC Milan have completed the signing of young midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia for a fee of 20 million euros plus add-ons. A serious talent, Musah became the youngest player to debut at Mestalla. He also became the second youngest-ever scorer of an official goal for Valencia (against Getafe in the La Liga 2020-21 season). Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Musah becomes the second USA international to sign for Milan this summer after Christian Pulisic joined from Chelsea. The New York-born player holds an Italian passport having spent part of his upbringing in the northern Italian town of Castelfranco Veneto, Treviso. As per ESPN, he will not take up one of the non-EU slots on Milan's roster. He will wear the number 80 jersey.

Musah's stats at Valencia

Musah started his career with Valencia B in 2019-20, making 17 appearances and scoring once. He made his debut for the senior team in 2020-21 and became a regular. Musah made 108 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring five goals.

Breaking down Musah's La Liga 2022-23 season in numbers

Musah made 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, clocking two assists. As per Opta, out of his 13 shots (excluding blocks), three were on target. Musah created 16 chances and clocked an 81.81% pass accuracy. Musah made 48 tackles and completed 27 take-ons. He won 28 aerial duels and 117 ground duels. He made 16 clearances and 11 interceptions.

Musah has made 27 appearances for USA

Musah has played 27 games for the USA. He played 12 games for the national team last year, including every encounter of the side at the Qatar World Cup. Musah has won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2019-20 and 2022-23 with the national team.

