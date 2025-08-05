Bharti Airtel's Q1 results: Net profit jumps 43% to ₹5,948cr

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has reported a 43% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company's net profit stood at ₹5,948 crore, up from ₹4,159 crore in the same period last year. However, the figure was slightly below market expectations of ₹6,400 crore.

Financial growth Revenue from operations up 28% YoY Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹49,463 crore, a 28% increase compared to ₹38,506 crore in the same period last year. The company's quarterly revenues also grew 3.3% sequentially over Q4 FY25's ₹47,876 crore. This growth was attributed to strong performance in India and a recovery in Africa on reported currency.

EBITDA EBITDA exceeds market expectations Bharti Airtel's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter stood at ₹27,839 crore. The figure was above market expectations of ₹27,537 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 56.3%. Sequentially too, the company's EBITDA rose 3.1% over Q4 FY25's ₹27,008.8 crore, although the EBITDA margin dipped slightly from 56.4% in the previous quarter to 56.3%.