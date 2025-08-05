Watch: Hubble telescope snaps a spiral galaxy 100M light-years away

Supernova significance

Two supernovae events have occurred in NGC 1309

NGC 1309 is of great scientific interest due to two supernovae, SN 2002fk and SN 2012Z. The former was a classic Type Ia supernova, caused by the explosion of a white dwarf star's stripped-down core. The latter was more unusual, classified as a Type Iax supernova. Although its spectrum resembled that of a Type Ia supernova, it wasn't as bright as expected.