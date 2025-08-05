Who topped wicket tally in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy?

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India was shared by the two teams. It all went down to the final day as India claimed a six-run win in the Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj , who sealed India's win with a searing yorker, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series. Only two other bowlers took more than 15 wickets.

#1 Mohammed Siraj: 23 wickets As mentioned, Siraj topped the wicket tally of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. His tally includes 2 fifers. As per Cricbuzz, Siraj now has the joint-most wickets for India in a Test series in England, with Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets in 2021-22).

Information Siraj shines at The Oval As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj now owns the best match figures for India at The Oval in Tests (9/190). No other Indian has taken more than nine wickets in an Oval Test. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar trails Siraj with 8/114 in the 1971 Oval Test.

#2 Josh Tongue: 19 wickets The second spot on this list is occupied by England pacer Josh Tongue. The right-arm pacer played three Tests, at Headingley, Edgbaston, and The Oval. He took an innings-defining fifer (5/125) in the 5th Test. Overall, Tongue took 19 wickets from three Tests at an average of 29.05 against India. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.