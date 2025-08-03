No break! How KL Rahul prepared for England challenge post-IPL

KL Rahul 's relentless preparation for the England tour after the grueling IPL 2025 season has been lauded by Abhishek Nayar, India's former assistant coach. Nayar said Rahul deserves all the credit for his hard work and commitment to his role in the team. Speaking to PTI, he praised Rahul as a player who has done "all the dirty jobs and still managed to perform at every number in that batting order." Notably, Rahul finished the series with over 500 runs.

Series impact Second-most runs in 2025 England series Rahul was India's most dependable batter on the England tour. He served as a wall, who blunted the new ball in tough conditions along with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul finished with 532 runs from five Tests at an average of 53.20. He slammed record-breaking tons at Headingley and Lord's. He also recorded two half-centuries.

Preparation strategy Rahul wasted no time to prepare for England Nayar, who has closely worked with Rahul during his stint as India's assistant coach, expressed satisfaction over these results. Nayar revealed that Rahul wasted no time after the IPL season to prepare for the England tour. He said, "He has worked very, very hard. There are very few people who know this that after the birth of his child, he was in the IPL (and) he came back immediately."

Series significance Understood the importance of this series: Nayar Nayar emphasized Rahul's understanding of the series' importance and his dedication to perform well. He said, "He started preparing for the (England) Test series while a lot of people wouldn't have done that. He knew the importance of this series; he understood it." Rahul was coming off a successful IPL season, where he hammered 539 runs at 53.90 for Delhi Capitals (DC). His strike rate read 149.72.