Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC grants interim bail to RCB official
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to Nikhil Sosale, a senior official of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The decision comes after Sosale was arrested in connection with a tragic stampede that occurred during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations on June 4.
The incident resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to around 75 others.
Bail justification
No evidence to prove Sosale's involvement in stampede: HC
Justice SR Krishna Kumar of the Karnataka High Court observed that there was no evidence to prove Sosale's involvement in the stampede.
He said, "The petitioners herein who are officials/employees/directors of RCB and DNA cannot be equated with the said companies and in the absence of any material prior to their arrest to establish their involvement and participation in the event so as to cause the mishap."
Defense argument
Arrests were made on orders of CM: Sosale's lawyer
Sosale's lawyers contended that the arrests were made solely on "the orders of the Chief Minister [Siddaramaiah] without conducting any investigation and collecting any material to point out that the petitioners were responsible for the stampede."
The defense also questioned why an arrest was made without an investigation implicating them in such offenses.
Bail conditions
Bengaluru Police deny parade at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Karnataka High Court granted interim bail to Sosale and three executives from DNA Entertainment, the event management company associated with RCB.
The court imposed certain conditions for their release, including surrendering their passports.
This comes after Bengaluru Police had denied RCB permission to hold a victory parade at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the stampede occurred.
Investigation prospects
Diageo likely to conduct internal investigation against Sosale
An internal investigation is likely to be conducted by Diageo, the parent company of RCB, against Sosale and other management team members.
The club has not commented on the issue since issuing a public apology through a press release a day after the incident.
Notably, two senior officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the stadium premises where the stampede occurred, resigned on June 7 citing "moral responsibility."