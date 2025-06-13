Rabada's stellar performance in the ongoing WTC final has taken his international wicket tally to 574 at at 24.09, two more than Kallis's 572.

The milestone was achieved in 242 matches across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

This puts him behind former South African captain Shaun Pollock who leads with an impressive 823 wickets from 414 matches.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661), and Allan Donald (602) are the other Proteas bowlers with more wickets than Rabada.