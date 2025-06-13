Kagiso Rabada becomes SA's 5th-highest wicket-taker in international cricket: Stats
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada has become South Africa's fifth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, surpassing the legendary Jacques Kallis.
The fast bowler achieved this milestone during Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord's, London.
He claimed five wickets for 51 runs in the first innings and three more on Day 2 of the match.
Milestone achievement
Rabada surpasses Kallis
Rabada's stellar performance in the ongoing WTC final has taken his international wicket tally to 574 at at 24.09, two more than Kallis's 572.
The milestone was achieved in 242 matches across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
This puts him behind former South African captain Shaun Pollock who leads with an impressive 823 wickets from 414 matches.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661), and Allan Donald (602) are the other Proteas bowlers with more wickets than Rabada.
Test records
Here are his Test numbers
In the ongoing match, Rabada has picked up five wickets for 51 runs in the first innings.
He had also equaled New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson's record of being the only other bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a WTC final.
Playing his 70th Test, Rabada has raced to 335 scalps at 21.76. The 5/51 was his 17th Test fifer (10WM: 4).
Earlier in the game, he surpassed Donald (330) to become SA's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests.
Information
His numbers in white-ball cricket
Rabada has featured in 106 ODIs, claiming 168 wickets at 27.45 (5W: 1). 71 of his scalps have come across 65 T20Is at 27.15. Among active SA bowlers, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (295) is closest to Rabada's tally of international scalps.