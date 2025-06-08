What pushed SA's Heinrich Klaasen to retire at 33?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, South African batter Heinrich Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33, earlier this week.
The wicketkeeper-batter had planned to represent the Proteas until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
However, the recent exit of SA's white-ball head coach Rob Walter and his exclusion from central contracts prompted Klaasen to make this decision.
Personal reflections
Klaasen reflects on his retirement
Klaasen opened up about his retirement decision in a recent interview with Rapport.
He said, "I felt for a long time that I didn't really care about any of my performances and whether the team won or not."
He further added that this was not a healthy mindset to be in as a player.
Before the 2025 Champions Trophy, Klaasen had a heart-to-heart with Walter.
Heartfelt discussion
'They had planned everything nicely...'
As mentioned, ahead of the Champions Trophy, Klaasen told Walter that he "didn't feel good about what was going on."
The former SA batter added, "I wasn't enjoying it that much. We talked nicely, we planned everything nicely up to and including the World Cup in 2027. When he finished as coach and the negotiations [with CSA over contracts] didn't go as planned, it made my decision a lot easier."
Personal priorities
Need to spend more time with family
Klaasen also highlighted the need to spend more time with his family as a major reason behind his retirement announcement.
"Now I can spend six or seven months at home. My family needs it," he said.
The cricketer added that the last four years have been long due to extensive travel and he now needs some rest from the game.
Information
Klaasen was left out of central contracts
Klaasen's international future hung in balance after he was left out of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) 18-player central contract list earlier this year. The player, who stepped back from Test cricket in January 2024, was earlier on a white-ball-only contract.
Career
A look at his international career
Klaasen, known for his explosive hits against spinners, made his international debut in 2018 during the ODI series against India.
The wicketkeeper-batter finished with 2,141 ODI runs at a decent 43.69. His strike rate in the format reads 117.05. He slammed 4 tons and 11 half-centuries.
Klaasen also scored 1,000 T20I runs with a strike rate of 141.84 (5 half-centuries).