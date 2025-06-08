Luciano Spalletti confirms his sacking as Italy's head coach
What's the story
Luciano Spalletti has announced his own sacking as the head coach of the Italy national football team.
The announcement came at a press conference on Sunday, following Italy's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Norway in their opening match of the World Cup qualifiers.
Despite the setback, Spalletti confirmed he would still be in charge for Monday's game against Moldova, his last with the team.
Reaction
Conversation with Gravina
Spalletti revealed that he had a conversation with Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina, who told him about the decision.
"I didn't have any intention on (leaving) and I would have preferred to stay on. But it's a sacking and I realize that," he said.
The 66-year-old has been at the helm since 2023, leading Italy in Euro 2024 where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Switzerland.
Tenure details
Results under Spalletti
During his tenure, Spalletti managed Italy in 23 matches but only won 11.
He had previously taken charge of clubs like Napoli, Inter Milan, and AS Roma in Serie A.
Despite the disappointing results under his management, Spalletti said he loves the job and takes responsibility for the team's performance.
"These are the results under my management and I have to take responsibility," he said at the press conference.
Qualification challenges
Italy's World Cup qualifying scenario
Italy are in Group I of UEFA World Cup qualifying with Norway, Moldova, Estonia, and Israel.
The team started the qualifiers on a disappointing note after their defeat to Norway.
Spalletti expressed his belief in the team's potential to qualify for the World Cup despite the current situation.
"I was convinced I could get to the World Cup and I remain convinced this national team can get there," he said.
World Cups
Italy failed to qualify for 2022 and 2018 World Cups
2020 European champions Italy did not take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Italy were stunned 1-0 by minnows North Macedonia in the World Cup playoffs.
Earlier, Italy failed to gain qualification after finishing second in the World Cup European Qualifying (Group C).
Before that, Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Twitter Post
Watch: Press conference of Luciano
Luciano Spalletti's press conference.#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/ZKG9Vm0ahd— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) June 8, 2025