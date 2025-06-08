What's the story

Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th international goal as France defeated Germany 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.

The match was played at Stuttgart on Sunday. The French captain found the back of the net in the first half after a pass from his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Later, he assisted Michael Olise's goal to seal France's victory with six minutes remaining.

Earlier, France lost 4-5 against Spain in the semis with Germany going down 1-2 to Portugal.