Kylian Mbappe hits 50 international goals as France beat Germany
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th international goal as France defeated Germany 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.
The match was played at Stuttgart on Sunday. The French captain found the back of the net in the first half after a pass from his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.
Later, he assisted Michael Olise's goal to seal France's victory with six minutes remaining.
Earlier, France lost 4-5 against Spain in the semis with Germany going down 1-2 to Portugal.
Missed chances
Germany fail to convert their chances versus France
Germany had their chances but failed to convert.
A penalty awarded to Karim Adeyemi was overturned by VAR after a review. Adeyemi was booked for diving instead of being awarded a spot-kick after being brought down by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Later, Deniz Undav's goal was disallowed as Niclas Fullkrug fouled Adrien Rabiot in the build-up, according to the VAR review.
Match analysis
France remain dominant despite Germany's attempts
Despite Germany's attempts, including three shots saved by Maignan and a strike hitting the post, France remained dominant.
They could've scored more if not for Marcus Thuram hitting the post and Mbappe missing several chances.
This match marked Germany's third consecutive defeat under Julian Nagelsmann, raising questions about their improvement as a team.
Record
Mbappe becomes third player with 50-plus goals for Les Bleus
Ahead of the match, France coach Didier Deschamps made eight changes from the semi-final loss to Spain. Only Mbappe, Maignan, and Rabiot kept their starting spots.
Despite these changes, France showed their depth with Mbappe scoring just before half-time.
The Real Madrid star raced to 50 goals for France in his 90th appearance.
He is now the third Frenchman with 50-plus international goals after Olivier Giroud (57) and Thierry Henry (51).
Match conclusion
Mbappe assists Olise's goal to seal the match
In the second half, Germany dominated possession but left themselves vulnerable to France's quick counter-attacks.
Mbappe assisted Olise for a tap-in with six minutes remaining, sealing the match for France.
The win highlighted not only Mbappe's finishing and pace but also France's incredible depth as they continue to focus on next year's FIFA World Cup.