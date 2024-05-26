Next Article

Paris Saint-Germain lifted the 2023-24 Coupe de France title (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain win their 15th Coupe de France title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:52 am May 26, 202402:52 am

What's the story Paris Saint-Germain lifted the 2023-24 Coupe de France title by defeating Lyon 2-1 in the final. With this trophy, PSG completed the domestic double this season. This was also PSG's third trophy, having won the Trophee des Champions back in January. Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz put PSG 2-0 up in the French Cup final. Jake O'Brien scored for Lyon in the 55th minute.

Trophy

15 French Cup wins for PSG

PSG have claimed the Coupe de France/French Cup title for the 15th time in their history. They have now won the trophy in 1982, 1983, 1993, 1995, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024. PSG have also been runners-up five times (1985, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2019). Five-time winners Lyon became runners-up for the fourth time (1963, 1971, 1976, 2024).

Information

Enrique shines in his maiden season

PSG manager Luis Enrique had a solid first season as PSG manager, helping the club lift three trophies. PSG also reached the semis of the UEFA Champions League. Across 53 matches, PSG claimed 34 wins, 12 draws and seven defeats. They scored 124 goals.

Trophies

51st trophy for PSG

This was PSG's 51st trophy win. In addition to 15 French Cups, PSG have lifted 12 Ligue 1 honors and one Ligue 2 title. They have also won the now-defunct Coupe de la Ligue nine times alongside 12 Trophée des Champions. They also won one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and one UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Information

PSG's journey in the 2023-24 French Cup

PSG won all of their six matches in the 2023-24 French Cup. They scored 22 goals and conceded four times. PSG beat US Revel, US Orléans, Brest, Nice and Rennes before the final against Lyon.

Mbappe

Mbappe signs off

Kylian Mbappe played his final game for PSG in the French Cup duel against Lyon. The star performer, who is set to join Real Madrid, lifted 15 trophies with PSG, including four French Cup honors. He scored 256 goals in 308 matches. The 2023-24 season saw Mbappe finish with 44 goals from 48 matches (A10).

