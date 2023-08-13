Kylian Mbappe reinstated into Paris Saint-Germain first team: Complete details

Sports

Kylian Mbappe reinstated into Paris Saint-Germain first team: Complete details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 13, 2023 | 05:22 pm 3 min read

Mbappe may start PSG's next game against Toulouse (Photo credit: Twitter/@KMbappe)

In a recent development, Paris Saint-Germain have reinstated Kylian Mbappe into their first team for the upcoming season. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman had positive talks with the team management before PSG's season opener against Lorient FC. Although the match ended in a 0-0 draw, Mbappe has returned to first-team training and will most likely play the next game against Toulouse. Here's more.

A look at the statement released by PSG

PSG weren't considering Mbappe a part of their future because Mbappe was involved in a contract standoff amid a desire to join Real Madrid. However, positive talks have led to a turnaround. "Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game versus Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning," the statement read.

Possibility of signing a new contract

The recent discussions have opened doors for Mbappe to sign a contract extension with PSG. The Parisians are adamant that they will not let the Frenchman leave for free so he may sign a contract ultimately. However, as per BBC, the contract may run till the summer of 2025 but there might be an agreement of selling him to Real Madrid next summer.

Al-Hilal came up with a unique offer for Mbappe

Last month, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal made a world-record £259m bid for Mbappe. Reports suggested that they may offer a way out for the Frenchman in this transfer saga. They suggested a one-year deal to play in Saudi Arabia before moving to Real Madrid for free in the upcoming summer. PSG allowed Al-Hilal to negotiate with the player but it didn't materialize.

PSG weren't considering him a part of their future

PSG wanted Mbappe to sign a new contract but with the player not keen on the same, he was not a part of their pre-season trip to Asia and first-team training. PSG felt he already had a pre-agreement with Real. The Parisians also had to pay Mbappe a loyalty bonus earlier this month as the August 1 deadline had passed.

Real Madrid are playing the waiting game

Real Madrid are in no condition to make a big money move for the Frenchman. Hence, they are smartly waiting for Mbappe next season. They have already spent heavily on Jude Bellingham and need to stay within the limits of the FFP regulations. But if Mbappe signs a new contract, Real Madrid will need to come with an offer next season.

PSG's record goal-scorer

Mbappe remains the second most expensive player ever, joining PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a transfer worth £165.7m. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 212 goals in 260 games for PSG. He also has 98 assists for the club. In 176 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, Mbappe has scored 148 goals, besides making 55 assists. He has 34 Champions League goals.

Share this timeline