4th T20I: Gill-Jaiswal shatter these partnership records against WI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 02:34 pm 3 min read

Gill and Jaiswal added 165 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India earned a series-leveling nine-wicket triumph in the fourth and penultimate T20I against West Indies on Saturday. The target of 179 was comfortably chased down as openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal made merry on the Lauderhill batting paradise. While Gill made a 47-ball 77, Jaiswal remained unbeaten till the end, scoring a 51-ball 84. Their 165-run stand shattered many records. Here's more.

Gill, Jaiswal torment WI bowlers in Florida

The Men in Blue were off to a flier as both openers gave WI bowlers a hard time. While Gill was watchful early on, Jaiswal attacked from the outset. The former soon joined the party as the visitors completed 100 runs in the last ball of the 10th over. Their exploits meant India crossed the line with three overs to spare.

Joint-second-highest partnership for India

Jaiswal and Gill posted India's joint-second-highest partnership in T20Is. Their 165-run stand saw them equal Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who added as many runs versus Sri Lanka in 2017. India's best stand in T20Is is 176 between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda versus Ireland in 2022 (second wicket). Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani own the highest opening partnership record in T20Is (236).

Highest opening stand against West Indies

Jaiswal and Gill recorded the highest opening stand against West Indies in T20Is. They went past the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who added 158 runs against them in 2021. Overall, the Indian duo stitched the third-highest partnership against WI for any wicket. New Zealand's Devon Conway-Glenn Phillips (184) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene-Kumar Sangakkara (166) are ahead of them.

Fifth-highest opening partnership in second innings

Jaiswal and Gill's partnership is now the fifth-highest T20I opening stand while chasing. Babar and Rizwan occupy the top-two spots in this regard with stands of 203* and 197. New Zealand's Martin Guptill-Kane Williamson (171*) and England's Jos Buttler-Alex Hales (170*) occupy the second and third positions, respectively. No other Indian opening pair has added 120-plus runs in this regard.

Second fifty-plus score in T20Is for Gill

This was Gill's second fifty-plus score in T20Is as his maiden one was converted into a century. He has now raced to 295 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 32.78. His strike rate is close to 150 (148.99). Overall in T20 cricket, Gill hammered his 22nd half-century. He has smoked 3,762 runs in 122 games at 37.24 (SR: 136.10).

Fourth youngest Indian with a T20I fifty

Jaiswal, at the age of 21 years and 227 days, became India's fourth youngest half-centurion in T20Is. The southpaw played this knock in just his second T20I. He managed just one run on debut. He has overall raced to 1,663 runs in 59 T20 games at 30.79. His strike rate in the format reads 144.60. The tally includes 10 fifties and a solitary ton.

