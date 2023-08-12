India outclass WI in 4th T20I, level series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 11:26 pm 3 min read

The Indian cricket team thrashed West Indies in the fourth T20I (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team thrashed West Indies in the fourth T20I in Florida to level the four-match series 2-2. Playing their first match of the series in the USA leg, WI posted a commendable 178/8 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer struck 61. For India, Arshdeep Singh claimed 3/38. In response, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill struck fifties to help the team win.

How did the 4th T20I pan out?

WI were reduced to 57/4 in the seventh over before Hetmyer and Shai Hope added 49 runs. India fought back to reduce WI to 123/7 but Hetmyer ensured WI ended their innings on a high. Kuldeep Yadav impressed for India, claiming 2/26 from his four overs. India (179/1) then swept aside the Windies with both openers being untroubled in the chase.

A decent bowling display from Arshdeep

The left-arm speedster struck first blood as he removed Kyle Mayers with a bouncer which caught the edge of his bat and went straight into wicket-keeper Sanju Samson's gloves. Arshdeep struck again when he dismissed Brandon King with a cross-seam delivery. He removed Hetmyer in his final over but went for 17. Arshdeep raced to 47 wickets in 30 T20Is at 18.40 (ER: 8.49).

Kuldeep continues to impress for India

Kuldeep has raced to 52 wickets for India at an average of 14.23. He went past Ravindra Jadeja's tally of 51 scalps and is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India. Versus WI, the left-arm spinner has raced to 17 wickets in eight T20Is at 12.35. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one wicket and now has a tally of 96. He equaled England pacer Chris Jordan (96).

Hetmyer shines for WI

Hetmyer slammed 61 from 39 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes. Hetmyer has raced to 899 runs for WI in T20Is at 21.40. He owns a strike rate of 119.23. Hetmyer struck his fifth T20I fifty. In 18 matches versus India, the southpaw has amassed 395 runs at 23.23. He registered his 3rd fifty versus India, including his highest score.

Yashasvi-Gill stitch this partnership record

The duo of Yashasvi and Gill has posted the joint-second-highest partnership for India in T20Is. Their 165-run stand saw them equal Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who added 165 runs versus Sri Lanka in 2017. India's best stand in T20Is is 176 between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda versus Ireland in 2022 (second wicket).

Key numbers for Yashasvi and Gill

Playing his second T20I, Yashasvi (84*) has struck his maiden T20I fifty and a 10th in the 20-over format. He has 1,663 runs. Gill struck his 22nd T20 fifty and a first for India. He has raced to 295 runs at 29.78. Overall in T20 cricket, Gill now has 3,762 runs. Gill smashed 77 from 47 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.

