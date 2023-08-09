ICC World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan fixture among others rescheduled

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 06:02 pm 2 min read

India and Pakistan will now clash on October 14

In a turn of events, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash of the 2023 ICC World Cup has been rescheduled to October 14, Saturday. As per the previously announced schedule, the arch-rivals were supposed to clash on October 15, Sunday. Besides, eight other matches in the 50-over tournament have been rescheduled due to logistical reasons. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The India-Pakistan WC group stage match was originally scheduled on October 15. However, the game coincided with the first day of the popular Hindu festival of Navratri. Therefore, the game has been preponed to October 14. Due to this, the ICC has tweaked the schedule of other crucial games as well. It was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted the aforementioned changes.

The change regarding India's final league stage match

Among other changes, India's final league stage match against the Netherlands has now been rescheduled from November 11 to 12. The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the day-night fixture.

Pakistan-SL match rescheduled; AUS-SA match postponed

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka match, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, has been rescheduled from October 12 to 10. This gives Pakistan enough time to prepare for the match against India on October 14. Therefore, the match between Australia and South Africa has been postponed by a day, on October 12. Lucknow will play host to this match

A look at other notable changes

The one between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai will now be a day-night game on October 14. On the other hand, the England-Bangladesh game in Dharamsala on October 10 has been changed to a day contest. The double-header scheduled for November 12 (Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata) has been preponed by a day.

WC 2023 will kick off on October 5

The 50-over WC will start on October 5, with reigning champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final will be held on November 19, with matches scheduled in 10 host cities- Dharamsala, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad will host the summit clash, while the semi-finals will be held in Kolkata and Mumbai.

