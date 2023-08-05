Rashid Khan expected to feature in ODI series against Pakistan

Rashid Khan expected to feature in ODI series against Pakistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023 | 03:04 pm 3 min read

Rashid Khan is Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Asadullah Khan has confirmed to Cricbuzz about ace spinner Rashid Khan's availability in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series will start on August 22 and is scheduled in Sri Lanka just before the Asia Cup. Rashid who missed The Hundred due to a back issue will be in action for Afghanistan. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rashid's inclusion in the ODI team will be a huge boost for Afghanistan as he is one of the best spinners of this generation. He is also Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in this format. Also, his experience of playing in different conditions against different opponents will come in handy. Overall it is a big morale boost for skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men.

Asadullah confirms Rashid's availability

Rashid was rested for the one-off Test against Bangladesh and then he missed the Hundred which created doubts. But Asadullah brushed away all the rumors. "He (Rashid) skipped the Hundred for these games (against Pakistan) as he wanted some rest to be fully fit for the Pakistan game. Consistently he is playing cricket so he took a rest from Hundred," Asadullah told Cricbuzz.

Rashid missed The Hundred due to a back issue

The legspinner who was the most high-profile player of this edition of The Hundred pulled out right before the opening match. He was supposed to represent the Trent Rockets and would have taken the field on the opening night against the Southern Brave. Pakistan's Imad Wasim will fill in for the first three games before Ish Sodhi joins the Rockets as Rashid's replacement.

Champions of the inaugural MLC

Rashid was a part of the MI New York team that won the inaugural Major League Cricket. They defeated the Seattle Orcas in the finals to create history. Rashid, who scalped eight wickets in six clashes, claimed 3/9 in the final to be the game-changer.

Three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled in Sri Lanka and will act as a preparational series ahead of the Asia Cup. The first two ODIs will be played in Hambantota, while the last match is scheduled in Colombo.

The highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs

Rashid has been sensational for Afghanistan over the years. He has scalped 167 wickets in 89 ODIs at an impressive average of 18.52. He maintains an economy rate of 4.14. Apart from Mohammad Nabi (150), no other Afghanistan bowler has touched the 150 wickets mark. Rashid's tally includes four fifers and six four-wicket hauls. He has played two ODIs against Pakistan, scalping four wickets.

