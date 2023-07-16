1st Test, Day 1: Dhananjaya, Mathews rescue SL; Shaheen impresses

Written by Parth Dhall July 16, 2023 | 06:34 pm 3 min read

Pakistan took six wickets on Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka recovered from turbulence on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. A hostile spell from Shaheen Afridi shook the hosts in the first session. However, Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews steadied the ship with a century stand. Sadeera Samarawickrama batted well in the final session to keep the hosts afloat.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Sri Lanka had a patchy start after electing to bat. They lost Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Dinesh Chandimal within 16 overs. Afridi took the first three wickets, having derailed the Lankan top order. Dhananjaya and Mathews took SL past 180 thereafter. While the latter departed, Samarawickrama responded well. However, Agha Salman dismissed him as SL finished on 242/6 at stumps.

A composed knock from Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya came to the middle after the Lankans were reduced to 54/4. The right-handed batter settled down and then launched his counter-attack along with Mathews. The duo took Sri Lanka to 185, having added 131 runs. However, SL lost Mathews at the stroke of tea. Dhananjaya, who returned unbeaten on 94(157), will aim to slam his 10th Test century on Day 2.

Mathews slams his 39th Test fifty

Mathews helped the Lankans recover from 53/3. In a matter of minutes, the experienced Chandimal also departed. Like Dhananjaya, the former continued to punish the poor deliveries and stamped his authority. In the process, Mathews completed his 39th half-century in Test cricket. He departed for a 109-ball 64, a knock laced with 9 fours. Abrar Ahmed dismissed him in the 49th over.

Mathews goes past Wally Hammond (Test runs)

Playing his 105th match, Mathews has raced to 7,282 runs at an impressive average of 45.51. As mentioned, he hammered his 39th half-century in the format. During the innings, Mathews went past former England batter Wally Hammond (7,249) in terms of runs. Notably, Mathews is the third-highest run-scorer for SL in Test cricket, after Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).

Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya add 57 runs in the final session

As mentioned, Samarawickrama joined forces with Dhananjaya after Mathews's departure. Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya propelled Sri Lanka from 185/5 to 242. The former struck a 57-ball 36 before falling to Salman in the day's final over.

Shaheen completes 100 Test wickets

Pakistan pacer Shaheen, who took three wickets, has become the 19th Pakistan bowler to accomplish 100 scalps in Test cricket. The left-arm seamer got to the feat with his first wicket as he dismissed Madushka (4). The 23-year-old got to the mark in 26 Tests as his average in the format is 24-plus. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and a match 10-wicket haul.

Afridi joins Akram and Amir in the elite club

Shaheen has become the fourth left-arm bowler to complete 100 Test wickets for Pakistan. He joined the likes of Wasim Akram (414), Iqbal Qasim (171), and Mohammad Amir (119) on this elite list. Only Qasim is a spinner among the aforementioned names.

