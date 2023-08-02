Can West Indies bounce back against India in T20Is?

Written by Parth Dhall August 02, 2023 | 07:40 pm 2 min read

The Brian Lara Stadium will host the match on August 3 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India handed West Indies a one-sided defeat in the 3rd ODI in Trinidad to seal the series 2-1. The two teams will now lock horns in the T20I leg, starting August 3. The first of the five-match T20I series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium. It remains to be seen if the Caribbeans can challenge a young Indian side.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, will host the match on August 3. As seen in the 3rd ODI, the pitch here can favor the batters. However, the spinners can be lethal eventually. Notably, 145 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 25 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's seven. One match didn't have a result. Three of India's defeats have come in the ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-2 record over WI in the last 10 T20I meetings.

Hardik Pandya to lead Team India

As has been the case, Hardik Pandya will lead a young Indian side in the T20I series. It will be interesting to see if youngster Tilak Varma gets his maiden T20I cap. On the other hand, Rovman Powell has the baton for the Caribbeans. He will have the support of senior members Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

These players eye milestones

Suryakumar has amassed 1,675 runs in T20I cricket for India at 46.52. He can surpass Shikhar Dhawan in terms of runs (1,759). Hardik is closing in on 4,500 career T20 runs. He has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 29.57. WI's Pooran has scored 1,486 runs at 25.18 and can become the fifth WI player with 1,500-plus runs.

