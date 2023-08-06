WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Providence Stadium pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 06, 2023 | 09:22 am 2 min read

India lost the opener by four runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will have redemption in mind as they meet West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series. The hosts displayed a commendable show in the opener and walked away with a narrow four-run win. The Men in Blue were let down by their batters as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the match on August 6. With the track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners can be mighty effective. Notably, 122 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. As the track gets worse for batting with time, the toss-winning skipper is likely to elect to bat first.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 27 T20Is (including men's and women's) have been played at this venue and 13 have been won by teams batting first. 164 by West Indies against Bangladesh last year is the highest successfully chased target here. Overall in T20 cricket, chasing sides have won 28 of the 53 matches here. 7.47 reads the average run rate of teams batting first.

Here are the key performers

Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 432 runs across 17 T20 games at this venue at a remarkable strike rate of 175.60. Shimron Hetmyer has played 22 T20 games here, smoking 533 runs at a strike rate of 130. Jason Holder owns 12 wickets and 141 runs in 11 T20 matches here. Brandon King has slammed 430 T20 runs here, striking at 149.82.

WI's record at this venue

The Caribbean team has not really enjoyed playing at this venue as they own just three wins in seven T20Is here. Meanwhile, India have so far played just one T20I match at this venue, in 2019. They comfortably won that contest by seven wickets.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

