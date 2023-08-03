India record a defeat in their 200th T20I match: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 03, 2023 | 11:53 pm 2 min read

India suffered a loss in their 200th T20I match, having been overcome by hosts West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India suffered a loss in their 200th T20I match, having been overcome by hosts West Indies in the first encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. West Indies opted to bat and put up a score of 149/6. Rovman Powell (48) and Nicholas Pooran (41) delivered. In response, India were reduced to 77/4 before pushing close. However, WI got the job done.

Here's the match summary

West Indies openers added 29 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal applied the brakes, claiming two wickets. Pooran started well before slowing down as Powell made his presence felt with a timely knock. Credit should go to the Indian bowlers for keeping calm. In response, India saw debutant Tilak Varma score 39 but wickets were lost at crucial junctures. A timid approach hurt India.

Pooran completes 1,500 runs

Pooran struck 41 from 34 balls, slamming two fours and two sixes. Pooran has surpassed 1,500 runs in T20Is for WI. He has 1,527 runs at 25.45. Pooran also got past 450 runs versus India (457 at 32.64). Pooran became the fifth WI batter to touch the 1,500-run mark, joining Chris Gayle (1,899), Marlon Samuels (1,611), Kieron Pollard (1,569), and Lendl Simmons (1,527).

Rovman Powell surpasses 1,000 T20I runs

Powell's 48 came from 32 balls. He smashed three fours and three sixes. Powell has raced to 1,020 runs at 24.87. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 312 runs in 14 matches versus India at 28.36. In 23 home matches, Powell has scored 430 runs at 35.83. He has 394 runs in away matches (home of opposition) and a further 196 in neutral venues.

Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Chahal conceded 24 runs from his three overs, claiming a brace. He has raced to 93 scalps at 24.40. Pandya claimed 1/27 from four overs. He has become the fifth Indian bowler to claim 70-plus scalps, besides equaling Jasprit Bumrah (70). Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh managed a brace. He now has 43 wickets at an impressive 17.67.

127 wins and 64 defeats for India from 200 games

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 200 matches to date, India have won 127, besides losing 64 times. One match has been tied and three games were won post a tie (not included in total wins). Meanwhile, five matches have had no results.

