WI vs IND, Rovman Powell surpasses 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

Sports

WI vs IND, Rovman Powell surpasses 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 03, 2023 | 10:17 pm 1 min read

Powell's 48 came from 32 balls (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies T20I skipper Rovman Powell slammed a 48-run knock in the first match versus India to bring up 1,000 runs. Powell came to the crease when WI were 58/3 before he added a 38-run stand alongside Nicholas Pooran. Powell was dismissed in the 19th over as India bowled well to restrict WI to 149/6 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Powell scores a timely 48

Powell's 48 came from 32 balls. He smashed three fours and three sixes. He took over after being dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal post Pooran's dismissal. He blasted a couple of sixes but India came back well in the last three overs, conceding just 21. Powell was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh after miscuing a flat-batted heave.

Powell races to 1,020 runs

Powell's 48 has seen him race to 1,020 runs at an average of 24.87. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 312 runs in 14 matches versus India at 28.36. In 23 home matches, Powell has scored 430 runs at 35.83. He has 394 runs in away matches (home of opposition) and a further 196 in neutral venues.

Share this timeline