Decoding Team India's stats in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 03, 2023 | 11:06 am 2 min read

India last won the Asia Cup in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar as the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will kick-start on August 30. This edition will be played in the 50-over format as the participating teams prepare for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. India are one of the favorites to clinch this year's Asia Cup. Here we decode their record at the event.

Most Asia Cup titles (ODIs)

13 previous editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the ODI format and six have been clinched by India, in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, and 2018. While the Men in Blue own most Asia Cup titles (ODIs), Sri Lanka trail them with five trophies. Notably, 2018 was the last Asia Cup edition to be played in the 50-over format.

Second-most wins at Asia Cup (ODIs)

Team India has returned with 31 wins in 49 Asia Cup matches (ODIs). While one of their games got washed out, they played out a draw against Afghanistan in 2018. Only Sri Lanka have claimed more ODI wins at the event, 34 in 50 games. Pakistan (26) are the only other team with 10-plus wins at the event.

India's top performers at the event (ODIs)

With 971 runs, Sachin Tendulkar is India's leading run-getter at the event. Rohit Sharma (745), MS Dhoni (648), and Virat Kohli (613) trail him. Kohli's tally of three tons at the event is the highest for any Indian batter. Irfan Pathan has taken the most wickets among Indians at the Asia Cup, 22 in 12 games. Ravindra Jadeja trials him with 19 scalps.

India's record in T20 editions of the Asia Cup

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. While India clinched the 2016 edition, they could not qualify for the final last year. The Men in Blue boast the most wins in T20 Asia Cup, eight in 10 games. Sri Lanka trail them with six victories. India's arch-rivals Pakistan have five wins in this regard.

India's top-performers in T20 Asia Cup

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20 Asia Cups with 429 runs in 10 games at an exceptional average of 85.80 (50s: 3, 100: 1). Rohit has hammered 271 runs at a strike rate of 141.14. With 13 wickets in six games, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most wickets in T20 Asia Cup. Hardik Pandya has 11 wickets in this regard.

