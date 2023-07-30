Deodhar Trophy 2023, West Zone outwit North Zone: Key stats

July 30, 2023

Dube impressed versus North Zone (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Zone clinched consecutive wins in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy in Puducherry. This time they defeated North Zone by six wickets to stay in contention for reaching the final. Courtesy of fifties from Harvik Desai, Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel, WZone chased down NZone's target of 260 in 48.5 overs and claimed a well-deserved win. Earlier, Shams Mulani played his role in restricting NZone.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first NZone lost two wickets inside 18 overs (82/2). But crucial contributions from Nitish Rana, Himanshu Rana and Shubham Rohilla helped them reach a total of 259/6 in their 50 overs. WZone's Mulani starred with figures of 3/29. In reply, Desai slammed consecutive fifties, while Dube and Patel added 138 runs together to help WZone cross the line in 48.5 overs.

A captain's knock from Nitish Rana's blade

Rana slammed a 58-ball 54 which steadied the ship for the NZone. He was involved in a couple of fruitful partnerships which helped them get to the total. This was his 14th List A fifty and second in this edition of the tournament. Playing his 70th List A game, Nitish has amassed 2,209 runs in this format at an average in excess of 38.

A well-paced knock from Himanshu

Himanshu came to the crease when Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed and NZone were 36/1. He added 50 runs with Abhishek Sharma and then added 49 more runs with skipper Nitish, taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. The 24-year-old registered his fifth half-century in List A cricket. His 54-run knock helped him reach 1,134 runs in 38 List A matches at 32-plus average.

A blazing hand from Rohilla

Rohilla gave the finishing touches to the NZone innings as he hammered 56 off 52 deliveries, smoking three boundaries and two sixes. The Haryana-based batter clocked his seventh List A fifty and his first in this Deodhar Trophy. Courtesy of his knock, the 25-year-old has scored 1,090 runs in 26 List A matches at an average over 42 (50s: 7, 100s: 3).

An impressive spell from Mulani

WZone all-rounder Mulani was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/29 from his 10 overs. The left-arm spinner has continued his exceptional form in this tournament. He has scalped nine wickets in this Deodhar Trophy. He removed Abhishek, Nitish and Mandeep Singh and restricted NZone. Overall, Mulani has snapped 68 wickets in 46 List A matches (4W: 2).

Consecutive fifties from Harvik Desai

Desai is in splendid form and it is reflected in his performances. With his 70-ball 56, Desai has now slammed consecutive fifties in the Deodhar Trophy. Overall, this is his third fifty in this edition of the tournament. Desai gave WZone a perfect platform to chase the target down. The wicket-keeper batter has amassed 992 runs in 32 List A matches at 31-plus average.

A game-changing knock from Dube

Dube came to the crease when WZone were 90/3 in 18.4 overs. The Mumbai-based dasher tried steading the ship but lost Desai after they added 32 runs together. Later, he added 138 runs with Patel, taking WZone over the line. This is Dube's second List A fifty and overall he has amassed 922 runs in 51 List A matches at 40-plus average.

Third List A fifty for Kathan Patel

Partnering Dube, Patel played a very sensible knock. While Dube took the aggressive route, Patel complimented him well. The duo added 138 runs together and both remained unbeaten as they crossed the line. Notably, this was Patel's third List A half-century as he slammed an 85-ball 63. His knock was studded with six boundaries. Overall, he has scored 695 runs in List A cricket.

A look at the points table

WZone have now won three out of four matches in the Deodhar Trophy. They have only lost against SZone. Therefore they now have 12 points, the same as EZone. But WZone's NRR of 0.642 is inferior to EZone's 0.914. SZone are atop with 16 points.

