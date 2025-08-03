Speed-limits to be redefined, uninsured vehicles may face steeper fines

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport has proposed major amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. The proposed changes, as reported by The Times of India, seek to clarify speed limits and improve road safety across India. The Centre will be responsible for setting speed limits on national highways (NHs) and expressways, while states will manage those on state highways and local roads.

Standardization efforts Standardizing speed limits across India The proposed amendments are aimed at standardizing speed limits across the country. This is expected to reduce penalties for drivers and curb corruption associated with enforcement practices. At present, there is a mismatch between the speed limits set by the Centre and those imposed by individual states, often leading to confusion among drivers who may unknowingly breach state-imposed speed limits on highways that are meant to follow national guidelines.

Penalty increase Stricter penalties for uninsured vehicles Along with speed limit changes, the ministry is also proposing stricter penalties for uninsured vehicles. The new proposal suggests that uninsured drivers should pay three times the base insurance premium for first offenses and five times for repeat violations. This move comes as part of efforts to tackle the growing problem of uninsured vehicles on Indian roads.