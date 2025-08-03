Speed-limits to be redefined, uninsured vehicles may face steeper fines
In a bid to enhance road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport has proposed major amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. The proposed changes, as reported by The Times of India, seek to clarify speed limits and improve road safety across India. The Centre will be responsible for setting speed limits on national highways (NHs) and expressways, while states will manage those on state highways and local roads.
Standardization efforts
Standardizing speed limits across India
The proposed amendments are aimed at standardizing speed limits across the country. This is expected to reduce penalties for drivers and curb corruption associated with enforcement practices. At present, there is a mismatch between the speed limits set by the Centre and those imposed by individual states, often leading to confusion among drivers who may unknowingly breach state-imposed speed limits on highways that are meant to follow national guidelines.
Penalty increase
Stricter penalties for uninsured vehicles
Along with speed limit changes, the ministry is also proposing stricter penalties for uninsured vehicles. The new proposal suggests that uninsured drivers should pay three times the base insurance premium for first offenses and five times for repeat violations. This move comes as part of efforts to tackle the growing problem of uninsured vehicles on Indian roads.
License renewal
Mandatory driving tests for license renewal
The draft amendments also propose stricter regulations for renewing driving licenses. A mandatory driving test will be required for individuals convicted of serious offenses such as overspeeding or drunk driving. Additionally, drivers aged 55 and above will have to take a driving test at the time of license renewal, ensuring that all drivers maintain a competent level of skill on the roads.