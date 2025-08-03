Diet soda linked to higher diabetes risk

A recent study has found that drinking just one can of diet soda a day could increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 38%. The research, conducted by scientists from Monash University and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Australia , highlights the potential health risks associated with artificially sweetened beverages. The findings were published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolism.

Research findings Weight may play a role The study tracked the eating and drinking habits of over 36,000 Australians aged between 40-69 years. It found that daily consumption of artificially sweetened soft drinks was linked to a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than regular sugary drinks. Interestingly, when body weight was taken into account, the link between sugary drinks and Type 2 diabetes disappeared, indicating that being overweight might be driving this particular association.

Health implications Artificial sweeteners and blood sugar The study's authors suspect that certain artificial sweeteners could be interfering with blood sugar levels, thereby contributing to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes. For instance, aspartame, a widely used sweetener, has been shown to trigger the same insulin response as sugar. Other sweeteners are known to disrupt gut bacteria and increase glucose intolerance in the body. These interactions could be raising the risk of Type 2 diabetes even in people who aren't gaining weight.

Public health Health risks of artificial sweeteners The researchers are calling for more awareness about the potential health risks of artificial sweeteners. In recent years, studies have also linked these sugar substitutes to issues with brain integrity and heart damage. "Artificial sweeteners are often recommended to people at risk of diabetes as a healthier alternative, but our results suggest they may pose their own health risks," said Barbora de Courten, a biomedical scientist at RMIT University.