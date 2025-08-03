Diet soda linked to higher diabetes risk
What's the story
A recent study has found that drinking just one can of diet soda a day could increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 38%. The research, conducted by scientists from Monash University and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Australia, highlights the potential health risks associated with artificially sweetened beverages. The findings were published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolism.
Research findings
Weight may play a role
The study tracked the eating and drinking habits of over 36,000 Australians aged between 40-69 years. It found that daily consumption of artificially sweetened soft drinks was linked to a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than regular sugary drinks. Interestingly, when body weight was taken into account, the link between sugary drinks and Type 2 diabetes disappeared, indicating that being overweight might be driving this particular association.
Health implications
Artificial sweeteners and blood sugar
The study's authors suspect that certain artificial sweeteners could be interfering with blood sugar levels, thereby contributing to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes. For instance, aspartame, a widely used sweetener, has been shown to trigger the same insulin response as sugar. Other sweeteners are known to disrupt gut bacteria and increase glucose intolerance in the body. These interactions could be raising the risk of Type 2 diabetes even in people who aren't gaining weight.
Public health
Health risks of artificial sweeteners
The researchers are calling for more awareness about the potential health risks of artificial sweeteners. In recent years, studies have also linked these sugar substitutes to issues with brain integrity and heart damage. "Artificial sweeteners are often recommended to people at risk of diabetes as a healthier alternative, but our results suggest they may pose their own health risks," said Barbora de Courten, a biomedical scientist at RMIT University.
Policy impact
Implications for public health policy
The study's findings have important implications for public health policy. The authors support measures like sugary drink taxes but also stress the need to pay attention to artificially sweetened options. "These are often marketed as better for you, yet may carry their own risks," de Courten said. She added that future policies should take a broader approach to reducing intake of all non-nutritive beverages.