Just 7,000 steps a day cuts major health risks: Study

Forget the gym membership and high-impact workouts! A new study has revealed that walking just 7,000 steps a day can provide you with major health benefits. The research, published in The Lancet Public Health journal, found that this simple habit can improve heart health, boost mood, and sharpen cognitive function. The findings suggest that a daily target of about 45 minutes of brisk walking could be as effective as more intense exercise routines.

Research findings Target of 7,000 steps realistic and effective for many people The study tracked over 50,000 individuals across different age groups and found that those who walked around 7,000 steps a day had a nearly 50% lower risk of early death compared to sedentary individuals. The researchers noted that the health benefits of walking continued to increase with more steps taken, making the target of 7,000 steps both realistic and effective for many people.

Health benefits Can improve heart health and boost mood Brisk walking is known to elevate the heart rate, thereby strengthening the cardiovascular system without putting too much stress on the joints. This daily routine can improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The study also found that regular walkers experienced reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression, thanks to natural light exposure, mild exertion, and social interactions during walks.

Additional benefits Can promote healthy habits and improve mental clarity Walking can help burn calories and create a calorie deficit, especially when you increase your daily step count. It also promotes other healthy habits like mindful eating, better sleep patterns, and more structured routines. The study participants who walked at least 7,000 steps a day showed slower cognitive decline and improved mental clarity due to increased blood flow to the brain during walks.