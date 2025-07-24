AC Milan sign Brighton's Pervis Estupinan: Decoding his stats
What's the story
AC Milan have officially announced the signing of left-back Pervis Estupinan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuador international is the first player from his country to join the Italian club. He has signed a contract until 2030 and will wear the No. 2 shirt at his new club. Estupinan is set to fill the void left by Theo Hernandez, who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier in the summer. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player has joined AC Milan on €17m plus €2m add-ons deal from Brighton. Here's more.
Career trajectory
Estupinan's stats at Brighton
The 27-year-old defender joined Brighton from Villarreal and made a total of 104 appearances for the club over three seasons. He scored 5 goals for the Seagulls. In 2022-23, he made 41 appearances, scoring once. In 2023-24, he scored thrice from 27 matches. Last season, he made 36 appearances and scored one goal. 84 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored 4 goals and made 9 assists.
Injury impact
Decoding his club career stats
Estupinan started at Ecuadorian club LDU Quito and went on to make 45 appearances. He joined Watford next but was loaned out to 4 different clubs. He played for Granada, Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna during this period. In the 2019-20 season, he made 39 appearances for Osasuna and made a love to Villarreal next on a permanent basis. He made 74 appearances for Villarreal in these two seasons.
PL 2024-25
Breaking down the player's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats
Estupinan made 30 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season. He scored one goal and made one assist. As per Player Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Estupinan clocked 20 shots out of which 9 were on target. He created 25 chances. The player completed 4 lay-offs and made 65 tackles. He won 150 duels and made his presence felt with 57 clearances and 37 interceptions. He was part of three clean sheets and had 36 touches in the opposition box.
