AC Milan have officially announced the signing of left-back Pervis Estupinan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuador international is the first player from his country to join the Italian club. He has signed a contract until 2030 and will wear the No. 2 shirt at his new club. Estupinan is set to fill the void left by Theo Hernandez, who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier in the summer. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player has joined AC Milan on €17m plus €2m add-ons deal from Brighton. Here's more.

Career trajectory Estupinan's stats at Brighton The 27-year-old defender joined Brighton from Villarreal and made a total of 104 appearances for the club over three seasons. He scored 5 goals for the Seagulls. In 2022-23, he made 41 appearances, scoring once. In 2023-24, he scored thrice from 27 matches. Last season, he made 36 appearances and scored one goal. 84 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored 4 goals and made 9 assists.

Injury impact Decoding his club career stats Estupinan started at Ecuadorian club LDU Quito and went on to make 45 appearances. He joined Watford next but was loaned out to 4 different clubs. He played for Granada, Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna during this period. In the 2019-20 season, he made 39 appearances for Osasuna and made a love to Villarreal next on a permanent basis. He made 74 appearances for Villarreal in these two seasons.