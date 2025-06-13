Tottenham ready to rival Manchester United for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as they aim to rival Manchester United.
The 25-year-old Cameroon international had an impressive season last year, scoring 20 goals for the Bees in the Premier League.
His former manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, was appointed as Spurs boss on Thursday and could be instrumental in bringing his former player to North London.
Tottenham have not yet made a formal bid for Mbeumo
As per a report in BBC, despite the interest, Tottenham have not yet made a formal bid for Mbeumo.
Earlier this month, Manchester United had a £45 million plus £10 million add-ons offer rejected by Brentford as it fell short of their valuation.
However, it's understood that the Red Devils will improve their bid in order to get the player, whose contract with Brentford runs for another year but does have an option to extend it by one more year.
Mbeumo has scored 70 goals for Brentford
Since joining Brentford from Ligue 2 club Troyes in 2019, Mbeumo has scored an impressive 70 goals in 242 appearances.
He played a key role in helping Brentford get promoted to the Premier League in 2021.
He owns 42 goals and 28 assists in the Premier League from 136 appearances.
His goal-scoring prowess has drawn interest from other Champions League clubs across Europe.
Notably, there is no release clause in his current contract with Brentford, which further complicates potential transfer negotiations for the player.
Mbuemo reportedly prefers a move to United
As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the player is keen to join Ruben Amorim's United if they are able to strike a deal with the Bees. United are currently working on an improved deal to land the player.
Manchester bound?
🚨 Man Utd submit opening offer to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. £45m + £10m add-ons; some way below level of fee needed for #BrentfordFC to consider sale. Talks ongoing as #MUFC work to agree deal. 25yo Cameroon forward keen on transfer @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/c80SqrwjUJ— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 4, 2025