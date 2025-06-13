What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as they aim to rival Manchester United.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international had an impressive season last year, scoring 20 goals for the Bees in the Premier League.

His former manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, was appointed as Spurs boss on Thursday and could be instrumental in bringing his former player to North London.

Here are further details.