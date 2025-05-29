FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers: How Indonesia have fared
What's the story
In March, Indonesia secured a vital 1-0 victory against Bahrain in their Group C FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.
The match, held in Jakarta, marked head coach Patrick Kluivert's first win after taking charge of the team.
The victory boosted Indonesia's hopes of qualifying for the global tournament.
As of now, Indonesia have won two of their eight encounters.
Here are further details.
Table details
Indonesia occupy third spot
Indonesia beat Bahrain after Ole Romeny scored the match's only goal in the 24th minute. He found the net after receiving a pass from Marselino Ferdinan.
The win had pushed Indonesia, now fourth in their group, three points ahead of both Bahrain and China, who are at the bottom.
Indonesia have won two, lost three, and drawn three matches so far in Group C. They have nine points with a goal difference of -6.
Journey
A look at their journey
Last year, Indonesia reached the third round of World Cup qualification for the first time in history.
They started with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah. It was followed by a goalless draw against Australia.
Later that year, Indonesia and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw before China defeated the former 2-1.
Indonesia also suffered 0-4 defeat to Japan at home. However, they upset Saudi Arabia 2-0 thereafter.
Indonesia lost 1-5 to Australia before they beat Bahrain.
Other results
Japan have already qualified
On the other hand, Japan, who have already qualified for next year's tournament, recently played a goalless draw against third-placed Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Australia won comfortably against China 2-0 to retain their second position in the group.
It is worth noting that the top two teams from each group qualify automatically for the World Cup.
Qualification process
World Cup qualification scenario
As reported earlier, the Asian Football Confederation gets eight spots in the 48-team tournament, with an additional spot through inter-continental play-offs.
Notably, 18 teams are divided into three groups in the third round, with the top two from each group getting their World Cup berth.
Japan topped Group C with ease and have now qualified for their eighth consecutive World Cup.
Meanwhile, Indonesia will next face China (June 5) and Japan (June 10).