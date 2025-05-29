IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: A look at Mullanpur Stadium stats
What's the story
Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
This has been PBKS's designated home ground, which has already hosted four of their home games in this edition.
The stadium will also host the Eliminator match.
Have a look at the pitch report and other important stats of this venue ahead of Q1.
Pitch report
Pitch favors batters and fast bowlers
The pitch at thie venue offers a balanced contest between bat and bat. Meanwhile, pacers garner bounce and movement throughout the match.
Notably, the average first-inning score on this ground is around 170. Dew could play a part in the second innings.
So far, nine IPL matches have been played at this venue, with three instances of teams crossing the 200-run mark.
Weather outlook
Weather forecast for Chandigarh on match day
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chandigarh will range between a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius on May 29.
As the match is scheduled to start at night, players won't have to deal with extreme heat.
There is no chance of rain either, making it an ideal day for cricket.
Match history
Stadium stats: A look at past IPL matches
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium has hosted nine IPL matches so far.
Out of these, five have been won by teams batting first while four were won by those batting second.
The highest score at this ground is 219/6 by PBKS against Chennai Super Kings in 2025, while the lowest score is 95 all out by Kolkata Knight Riders against PBKS in the same year.
Team performance
PBKS's record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium
PBKS have played nine matches at this stadium, winning three and losing six.
Their highest score here is 219 runs. Priyansh Arya has scored a century for PBKS on this ground, scoring 104 runs against CSK.
Meanwhile, RCB have only played one match here and won it by seven wickets.
The head-to-head record between these two teams is almost even, with RCB winning 17 out of 35 encounters so far.