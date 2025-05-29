What's the story

Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

This has been PBKS's designated home ground, which has already hosted four of their home games in this edition.

The stadium will also host the Eliminator match.

Have a look at the pitch report and other important stats of this venue ahead of Q1.