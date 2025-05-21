What's the story

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood could return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru setup for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that made him miss RCB's group-stage match against Chennai Super Kings, is likely to return before the first Qualifier.

Hindustan Times's Vishesh Roy reports that he could join his teammates by May 25.