Josh Hazlewood could return for IPL 2025 playoffs: Details here
What's the story
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood could return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru setup for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that made him miss RCB's group-stage match against Chennai Super Kings, is likely to return before the first Qualifier.
Hindustan Times's Vishesh Roy reports that he could join his teammates by May 25.
Return
Hazlewood's return brings relief to RCB
As per reports, Hazlewood's recent return to bowling was marked by an intense net session with Sam Konstas that went viral on social media.
His imminent return to IPL 2025 comes as a big relief for RCB as they head into important fixtures.
The franchise had acquired Hazlewood's services at ₹12.5 crore at last year's mega auction, making him one of their priciest picks.
Setbacks
Injury woes and comeback
Hazlewood's career has been plagued by a few injury-related setbacks.
He missed three Tests of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ICC Champions Trophy owing to a calf strain.
However, despite all that, he made a strong return in IPL 2025, becoming RCB's go-to bowler.
Hazlewood suffered another setback in IPL 2025, a shoulder injury that meant rehabilitation at Brisbane's Centre of Excellence.