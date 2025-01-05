What's the story

Former Australian cricket star Brett Lee has compared the careers of current fast bowler Scott Boland and former leg-spinner Stuart MacGill.

He observed that just like MacGill only played when Shane Warne was missing, Boland gets his opportunity in Australia's Test XI only when one of their main pacers is unavailable.

Despite not being a regular member of the Australian team, MacGill never let his team down and took 208 wickets from 44 Tests.

