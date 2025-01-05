Brett Lee compares Scott Boland's situation to Stuart MacGill: Details
What's the story
Former Australian cricket star Brett Lee has compared the careers of current fast bowler Scott Boland and former leg-spinner Stuart MacGill.
He observed that just like MacGill only played when Shane Warne was missing, Boland gets his opportunity in Australia's Test XI only when one of their main pacers is unavailable.
Despite not being a regular member of the Australian team, MacGill never let his team down and took 208 wickets from 44 Tests.
Here's more.
Opportunity seized
Boland seized opportunity during Hazlewood's injury
Notably, Boland recently stepped up during the five-match Test series against India, when Josh Hazlewood was sidelined due to injury.
He ended the series as the third-highest wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets from three games at an average of 13.19.
In the just concluded Test at the SCG, Boland claimed an impressive 4/31 and 6/45.
Lee praised Boland's performance, stating that although he plays as a back-up bowler, his quality is on par with that of a frontline bowler.
Career comparison
Lee likens Boland's situation to MacGill's
Lee likened Boland's case to MacGill, who claimed 200 Test wickets as Shane Warne's back-up.
"It's a bit like MacGill and Warne, that's probably the best analogy I could say," Lee said on Indigenous Business News.
He went on to add, "I think Boland's got that same unlucky thing, being born at the wrong time when Australian fast-bowling is so good, so strong."
Match performance
Boland's performance in Sydney Test
Boland was named Player of the Match in the Sydney Test, which Australia won by six wickets to seal the series 3-1.
He picked four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a six-wicket haul.
His heroics saw India suffer across both inniings.
Lee lauded Boland's skills and temperament, describing him as "a freak" who consistently delivers under pressure without seeking recognition.
Notably, Boland owns 56 Test scalps at 17.66.