Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) set a new attendance record during the 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, with over 45,000 spectators, the largest crowd in nearly 50 years.

The match also marked the start of the Pink Test, an annual event to raise breast cancer awareness, initiated by former cricketer Glenn McGrath.

On the field, India struggled with their batting, scoring only 185, while Australia ended the day in a strong position. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has set a new attendance record on the first day (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

SCG sets new attendance record during 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 pm Jan 03, 202502:54 pm

What's the story The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has set a new attendance record on the first day of the fifth Test between Australia and India. A staggering 47,566 spectators filled the stands, making it the highest-ever opening day crowd for a Test match between these two teams at this venue. This record-breaking turnout is part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which has seen significant public interest.

Record recognition

Cricket Australia acknowledges record-breaking attendance

Cricket Australia took to X to acknowledge the record-breaking attendance, saying, "The records keep on falling. Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1." By lunch, 45,465 spectators had already turned up at SCG, breaking the previous record of 44,901 during the 2003/04 series. This new benchmark comes days after another all-time attendance record was broken at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier in this series.

Historic turnout

SCG witnesses largest crowd turnout in nearly 50 years

Cricket Australia also noted this was the biggest crowd turnout at SCG for a Test in almost 50 years, since 1976. The historic match not only set a new attendance record but also kickstarted the Pink Test. Both SCG and Australian team caps were colored in pink ahead of this fifth and final Test against India, marking the beginning of this annual event to raise breast cancer awareness.

Tribute

Pink Test: A tribute to breast cancer awareness

The Pink Test is an initiative launched by former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath, who lost his wife, Jane, to breast cancer. After her diagnosis, McGrath founded the McGrath Foundation in 2005. The foundation partners with Cricket Australia to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients and survivors. The first Pink Test was held in 2009 between Australia and South Africa, a year after Jane McGrath's death.

Summary

SCG Test: Summary of Day 1 between AUS and IND

The Indian batting line-up faltered on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test. The team was bundled out for a paltry 185 with Scott Boland spearheading Australia's bowling attack. Boland picked four crucial wickets as most of the Indian batters had a hard time. The only resistance came from Rishabh Pant, who scored a gritty 40. In response, the Aussies finished the day at 9/1. Usman Khawaja was sent back by Jasprit Bumrah.