Play on Day 4 will start at 4:30am IST

Fourth day of Boxing Day Test to start early: Details

By Parth Dhall 03:30 pm Dec 28, 202403:30 pm

What's the story The fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and India will start half an hour earlier than usual. The decision was taken after rain and poor light conditions brought an early end to the third day's play. This means Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj, who are currently unbeaten, will have to step onto the field at 4:30am IST. Notably, India were 358/9 at stumps on Day 3.

Day 3: Rain played spoilsport in final session

Day 3 of the MCG Test was dominated by Nitish Kumar Reddy's brilliant century, as he remained unbeaten on 105. However, the day wasn't without its fair share of challenges as weather played a crucial role. Intermittent rain forced an early end to the day's play after just 70 overs. This resulted in the decision for an early start tomorrow, in a bid to make up for lost time.

Impact on Indian cricket fans and BGT

The rescheduling of Day 4 to 4:30am IST instead of 5:00am might be a challenge for Indian cricket fans considering the early hours. However, the ongoing game at the MCG has taken an interesting turn, with India avoiding the follow-on. Despite the timing change, fans can't wait to see how Reddy and Siraj will fare in their early morning session on Day 4.

How Day 3 panned out

India resumed the proceedings at their overnight score of 164/5. They lost Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja the following morning, falling to 221/7. However, Reddy and Sundar batted together for over 40 overs and added a century-plus stand. The pair not only helped India avoid the follow-on, it propelled the visitors past 340. While India lost Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in the final session, centurion Reddy and Siraj returned unbeaten.