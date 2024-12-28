Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Shastri, India's cricket coach, has praised Nitish Reddy's maiden Test century and suggested his promotion in the batting order.

Shastri believes this move could allow an extra bowler in the team and change the game dynamics in the upcoming Sydney match.

Reddy's century, a defining moment in the series, was celebrated by fans, former cricketers, and his emotional father.

Nitish Reddy slammed his maiden Test century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ravi Shastri endorses Nitish Reddy's batting promotion after his century

By Parth Dhall 03:14 pm Dec 28, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri, has pushed for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's promotion in the batting order. The recommendation comes after Reddy's stellar show in the ongoing Boxing Day Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While India faltered in response to Australia's mammoth 474 on Day 4, Reddy and Washington Sundar stitched a vital century-plus partnership that saved the day. The former completed a sensational century in the final session.

Match highlights

Reddy's maiden Test century boosts India's position

Reddy and Sundar added a 127-run stand for the eighth wicket, saving them from a follow-on. While the latter departed later on, Reddy scored his maiden Test century. He returned unbeaten (105) as India were 358/9 at stumps. Shastri lauded the young player's performance and said he should be promoted from his regular seventh or eighth position to either fifth or sixth in the batting order. This move could allow an extra bowler in the team.

Game plan

Shastri's strategy for upcoming Sydney match

Shastri feels Reddy's promotion could change the game completely. "You go to Sydney with him batting in the top six, and you're playing five bowlers," he suggested. The strategy hints at a possible change in the team for the next match in Sydney. At the end of Day 3, India's score was 358/9, trailing Australia by 116 runs.

Emotional milestone

Reddy's century: A defining moment in the series

Reddy's maiden Test century was a huge moment for entire India, which could shape the series going forward. The former cricketers, fans, as well as Reddy's father, who was left teary-eyed by his son's achievement, celebrated his feat. Shastri called it a sensational moment not just for Reddy's father but also for everyone present in the crowd.