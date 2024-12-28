Daryl Mitchell shone for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 pm Dec 28, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell's stunning 105-run stand took New Zealand to a challenging 172/8 in their first Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka. The match is being played at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Mitchell came into the game when New Zealand were reeling at 39/3 after Binura Fernando rattled the top order. He made his presence felt with a knock of 62 runs from 42 balls. Meanwhile, Bracewell hit a 33-ball 59.

Partnership

Bracewell joins Mitchell amid NZ's struggle

Bracewell joined hands with Mitchell after Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets in two balls, leaving New Zealand reeling at 65/5 in the 10th over. Bracewell started the counter attack before Mitchell joined in. Both got to their fifties and they shared a 105-run stand from 60 deliveries. They were dismissed in the last over of the innings. Mitchell got out to spinner Maheesh Theeskshana. Bracewell also followed suit.

Stats

Mitchell completes 50 T20I sixes, registers 8th half-century

Mitchell's knock had four fours and two sixes. He struck at 147.62. In 68 T20Is (64 innings), the experienced campaigner owns 1,358 runs at 26.62. This was his 8th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell also got to 50 T20I sixes. He is now the 10th New Zealand player to smoke 50-plus sixes. Versus Sri Lanka, Mitchell has 197 runs from 8 matches at 32.83 (50s: 2). Meanwhile, Mitchell registered his 24th T20 fifty. He owns 4,667 runs at 31.32.

Information

16th T20 fifty for Bracewell

Bracewell's 33-ball 59 had four fours and four sixes. He struck at 178.79. He has raced to 2,738 runs from in T20s 147 matches (127 innings) at 28.22. He registered his 16th fifty (100s: 1). This was his 2nd fifty for the Kiwis.