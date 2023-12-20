Will Young smokes 89 against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:15 am Dec 20, 202310:15 am

Young missed out on his second successive ODI century (Source: X/@BCCI)

New Zealand opener Will Young missed out on his second successive ODI ton as he scored a 94-ball 89 in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The batter, who scored a match-winning 105 in the series opener, smoked eight fours and two sixes. Young, who has been sensational in ODIs this year, paced his knock to perfection and kept Bangladesh bowlers on the back foot.

A fine knock from Young

Chasing 292 in Nelson, NZ were off to a flying start with openers Young and Rachin Ravindra (45) adding 76 runs for the opening wicket. The former then joined forces with Henry Nicholls as the duo added 128 runs for the second wicket. While Young was watchful early on, he steadily shifted gears. He eventually fell prey to Hasan Mahmud.

Breaking down Young's ODI runs

Young has now raced to 1,218 runs across 30 ODIs, averaging 45.11. He has three tons and seven fifties. Earlier this year, Young completed 1,000 ODI runs, having taken just 28 innings to get the mark. Among NZ batters, only Devon Conway (22 innings), Glenn Turner (24), Daryl Mitchell (24), and Andrew Jones (25) have reached the milestone faster.

Second-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs this year

The opening batter has been in impressive form in 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Young has raced to 978 runs across 22 matches this year at a remarkable average of 46.57. Among NZ batters, Young is only behind Mitchell, who has compiled 1,204 runs at 52.34. Conway holds the third place for NZ with 821 runs in ODIs this year.