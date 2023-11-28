BAN vs NZ: Mahmudul Hasan Joy hammers fourth Test fifty

BAN vs NZ: Mahmudul Hasan Joy hammers fourth Test fifty

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:34 pm Nov 28, 202302:34 pm

This was Mahmudul Hasan Joy's second Test fifty against NZ (Photo credit: X/BCBtigers)

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was brilliant against New Zealand in the first innings of the first Test in Sylhet. The youngster slammed a fine 86 off 166 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries. He hammered his fourth Test fifty and a second against the Kiwis. Bangladesh were 184/4 when Joy departed having scored the bulk of the runs. Here are the key stats.

A fine fifty from Joy

Joy opened the batting with Zakir Hasan, and the duo added 39 runs before the latter was dismissed. He then stitched a crucial 53-run partnership with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to steady the Bangladesh innings. However, with Shanto's departure, Joy kept battling with Mominul Haque, and the two added 88 runs together. But he perished trying to drive Ish Sodhi's full-length delivery.

Joy surpasses 500 runs in Test cricket

With this knock, the 23-year-old has completed 500 runs in Tests (542). As per ESPNCricinfo, he became the 31st batter to reach the milestone for Bangladesh. Besides, four fifties, he owns a maiden Test ton against South Africa. Playing his 10th Test match, Joy owns an average of 31.88. In two Tests against NZ, he has slammed 164 runs at 82 (50s: 2).

He averages 59.66 in Test cricket this year

This is Joy's second Test match in 2023. He has slammed a 50-plus score in either one of them. He owns 179 runs at an impressive average of 59.66. This is his highest score in 2023. Only Mominul, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shanto have scored more runs for Bangladesh in Test cricket this year. Shanto is the only batter to touch the 300-run mark.

Joint third-highest score by a Bangladeshi opener against NZ (Tests)

Joy's 86-run knock is the joint third-highest individual score for a Bangladeshi opening batter against the Kiwis in Test cricket. Tamim Iqbal holds the first two positions, having slammed a ton and eight fifties against NZ in 11 Tests. He slammed 126 which holds the top spot followed by his 95. Joy and Soumya Sarkar's 86 is the joint-third highest score.

A look at his home and away record in Tests

Having made his debut in December 2021, Joy has compiled 258 runs in five home Tests at an average of 32.25 (50s: 3). The 23-year-old has featured in five away (home of opposition) Tests and scored 284 runs at 31.55 (100: 1, 50: 1).