Shubman Gill slams his maiden World Cup half-century: Key stats

Sports

By Parth Dhall 08:47 pm Oct 19, 202308:47 pm

Indian opener Shubman Gill finally restarts his incredible run with the bat. The 24-year-old, who recently returned after recovering from dengue, smashed a half-century against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. Gill smashed a fluent 53 as India attempted to chase 257. Notably, the Indian batter missed India's first two matches before smashing 16 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Gill's 10th fifty in ODIs

Gill, who has been on song in 2023, yet again bolstered India's top order alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Gill and Rohit added 88 runs for the opening wicket, having exhibited their exquisite strokes. The former finished with a 55-ball 53 (5 fours and 2 sixes). It was his maiden half-century in ODI World Cups. Overall, Gill now owns 10 ODI fifties.

Only batter with over 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

Gill is still the only batter with over 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He presently leads the tally with 1,299 runs from 22 ODIs at an incredible average of 68.36. The tally includes five centuries, six half-centuries, and a record-breaking double-century. UAE's Asif Khan follows Gill in terms of runs (934). Among Indians, Rohit (923) is behind Gill.

Gill could be the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

Gill, who has played 37 innings so far, requires only 14 more to complete 2,000 runs in ODIs. If Gill does so in his next two innings, he will become the fastest-ever to this mark. South Africa's Hashim Amla currently holds this record (40 innings).