Adam Zampa becomes third Australian spinner with a WC four-fer

By Parth Dhall 07:31 pm Oct 16, 202307:31 pm

Adam Zampa took four wickets for 47 runs

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred for Australia as they bowled Sri Lanka out for 209 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. Zampa took a four-wicket haul, with Sri Lanka facing a batting collapse. He took his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI World Cups, thereby becoming the third Australian spinner with this feat. Here are the key stats.

Here's the summary of SL's innings

Sri Lanka were off to a dream start after electing to bat first. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera added 125 runs, now the highest opening partnership for Sri Lanka against Australia in the World Cup. This is overall Sri Lanka's fourth-highest partnership against Australia in the tournament. However, the Lankan innings went downhill thereafter. They lost their next eight wickets for 52 runs.

Zampa takes four wickets

Zampa, the pick of Australia's bowlers, dismissed Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama in successive overs after half-centurions Perera and Nissanka departed. The Australian leg-spinner then got rid of Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana to complete his four-wicket haul. Zampa conceded just 47 runs in eight overs, including a maiden. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins snapped up two wickets apiece.

Third Australian spinner with this feat

As mentioned, Zampa has become the third Aussie spinner to take a four-wicket haul in the World Cup. Brad Hogg (4/27) and Shane Warne (4/29) are the others. Notably, no Australian spinner owns a WC fifer.

Zampa races to 147 ODI wickets

Zampa, who made his ODI debut in 2016 against New Zealand, recorded his best figures in ODI World Cups. He now has 10 wickets from seven games in the tournament. The Australian wrist-spinner has raced to 147 wickets in ODI cricket and averages a decent 29.22. The tally includes nine four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.