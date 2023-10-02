Hayley Matthews breaks flurry of records with her all-round show

Hayley Matthews breaks flurry of records with her all-round show

By Parth Dhall 08:44 pm Oct 02, 202308:44 pm

Matthews led from the front with a 64-ball 132

Skipper Hayley Matthews starred in West Indies' record-breaking win against Australia in the second WT20I in North Sydney. The Caribbeans chased down 213 in 19.5 overs, now the highest successful run-chase in women's T20Is. Matthews led from the front with a 64-ball 132. She also took three wickets in the first innings. Here are the records broken by her in the match.

Second WT20I ton for Matthews

Matthews, playing her 87th WT20I, slammed her second century in the format. She racked up 132 off 64 balls, a knock laced with as many as 20 fours and 5 sixes (SR: 206.25). Her only other century in WT20Is came in May 2019 when she smashed an unbeaten 107 against Ireland Women. With this knock, Matthews has raced past 1,900 WT20I runs.

Highest individual WT20I score for WI

As per ESPNcricinfo, Matthews's 132 is now the highest individual score for West Indies in WT20Is. She broke the record of Deandra Dottin, who slammed an unbeaten 112 against South Africa in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. Overall, Matthews has the sixth-highest individual score in the format. Bahrain's Deepika Rasangika tops this list (161* vs Saudi Arabia Women).

Other records broken by Matthews

Matthews now has the highest individual score in a WT20I run-chase. She overtook England's Danielle Wyatt's 124 against India in 2018. Matthews's 132 is also the highest individual score against Australia in WT20Is. No other player has crossed the 120-run mark in this regard. The previous-highest WT20I score against Australia was 113 by Sri Lanka's AMCJK Athapaththu.

Matthews records this double

Matthews has become just the second woman to score a century and take three wickets in a T20I. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bahrain's Rasangika, who scored an unbeaten 161 against Saudi Arabia, also took three wickets in that match.

Seven consecutive PoM awards

Matthews has been on a roll in the shortest format of late. She has now won seven consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards in the format. The Caribbean star has smashed 452 runs at an incredible average of 90.40 in those matches. Her strike rate reads 138.22. Matthews, who bowls off-spin, also has 15 wickets at 10.60 in this regard.

WI's luck charm!

West Indies achieved only their second win over Australia in WT20Is. The first came in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. Interestingly, Matthews scored 66(45) and took 1/13 in that match. She was the Player of the Match.

A look at the 2nd T20I summary

WI reduced to Australia to 7/2 after electing to bowl. However, Ellyse Perry (70 off 46) and Phoebe Litchfield (52* off 19) kept the Aussies alive with thunderous knocks. A 13-ball 32* from Georgia Wareham took Australia to 212/6. WI skipper Matthews took three wickets. The latter smashed a record 132, leading WI from the front. Stafanie Taylor assisted her with a 41-ball 59.