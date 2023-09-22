India vs Australia, 1st ODI: KL Rahul elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul is leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence (Source: X/@ICC)

India are up against Australia in the opener of the three-match ODI series. This series will be a litmus test for the two sides ahead of the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup next month. While India have rested many of their key players for the first two games, Australia have some injury concerns. Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host the series opener on Friday (September 22). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Meanwhile, fast bowlers are also expected to get some assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 146 ODIs as of now, with India winning 54 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India as well, Australia have a 32-30 lead over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

Here are the key performers

Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul in his only ODI appearance in Mohali. Shubman Gill's tally of 1,052 ODI runs is the most for a batter in 2023. Mitchell Marsh has an average and strike rate of 45.28 and 124.31, respectively, in ODIs this year. Adam Zampa has returned with 31 wickets in 19 ODIs against India.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the XI

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an ODI in January 2022, has been selected ahead of Washington Sundar. Mohammed Shami has also been included as Mohammed Siraj is rested. For Australia, Alex Carey has been rested as Josh Inglis has received the nod.

Here are the playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK & C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

