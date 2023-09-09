David Warner hammers his 20th century in ODI cricket: Stats

David Warner hammers his 20th century in ODI cricket: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023

Australian senior opener David Warner toyed with the South African bowlers in the second ODI at Mangaung Oval

Australian senior opener David Warner toyed with the South African bowlers in the second ODI at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Warner has got to a century as Australia are flying with over seven runs per over, batting first. Warner and Travis Head added 102 runs before the former has stitched another century-plus stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne. Warner was dismissed for 106. Here's more.

Warner at his best against the Proteas

Warner and Head gave their side an absolute cracking start, adding 102 runs in 10 overs. In the 12th over, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Head before Mitchell Marsh departed off the very next ball. Warner continued with his exploits and together with Labuschagne, he kept the score moving nicely. Warner got to his ton from 85 balls in the 30th over.

6,000 runs as an opener for the southpaw

During his knock, Warner also got past 6,000 runs as an opener in ODIs for the Aussies. He became the second player after Adam Gilchrist to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gilchrist slammed 9,176 runs at 36.55 while opening for the Men in Yellow in the format. Warner surpassed Matthew Hayden earlier, who smashed 5,892 runs as an opener in the format.

Warner goes past 6,100 runs in ODIs

Warner has raced past 6,100 runs (6,136) in ODIs at an average of 45.11. He has 20 tons and 27 fifties. Versus SA, the veteran has surpassed 1,100 runs (1,113) at 44.52. He now has five tons versus the Proteas. Meanwhile, Warner has gone past 700 runs (708) in South Africa (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Breaking down his numbers in ODI cricket

In 66 ODIs at home, Warner has clocked 3,013 runs at an average of 47.07. He has 10 tons and 13 fifties under his belt. In 58 away games (home of opposition), Warner has piled up 2,120 runs at 39.25 (100s: 6, 50s: 11). Meanwhile, in 20 matches (neutral venues), he has 1,003 runs at 55.72 (100s: 4, 50s: 3).

Warner smashes 106 from 93 balls

Warner ended up with 106 runs from 93 balls. He managed to smash 12 fours and three sixes. Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed Warner had shaped up to pull a length ball but it kept low and hit his stumps.

