Matthew Wade replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for South Africa T20Is

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 28, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

Glenn Maxwell is likely to return for the India ODI series (Source: X/cricketcomau)

In a major blow for Team Australia, Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting on August 30. Matthew Wade has been drafted in as his replacement. As per Australia selector Tony Dodemaide, Maxwell has "a minor aggravation to his left ankle" and has been excluded due to precautionary measures. Here are further details.

Maxwell critical to Australia's WC chances

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in October-November, the Australian selectors don't want to risk Maxwell's fitness. "We are taking a precautionary approach, given Glenn was heading home next week in any case," Tony Dodemaide said. Notably, Maxwell was already due to miss the ODI leg of the SA tour due to the birth of his first child.

One of Australia's top performers in T20Is

Maxwell has been the backbone of Australia's T20I team for over a decade. Having played 98 matches, the dasher has raced to 2,159 runs at 28.40. He has 10 fifties in the format for the Aussies. The tally also includes three tons with his highest score being 145* (SR: 150.97). With his off-spin, he has scalped 39 wickets at an economy of 7.46.

A revival of Wade's international career

Wade's recall means the wicket-keeper remains in Australia's plans for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He last played for the Aussies in the 2022 T20 WC. In 75 T20Is, he has raced to 1,018 runs at 24.82 with his highest strike rate being 132.03. The tally includes three fifties. The southpaw is likely to serve as a back-up for youngster Josh Inglis.

Australia T20I squad vs South Africa

Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

