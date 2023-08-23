Mujeeb, Rauf gain big in ICC ODI Rankings: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 23, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf have risen sharply in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf have risen sharply in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Mujeeb, who claimed a three-fer in the first ODI between the two nations on Tuesday, has risen to the third spot among bowlers. Meanwhile, Rauf bowled exceptionally well in the first match, claiming a fifer. He has moved to a career-high 36th position.

Mujeeb and Rauf climb up the ladder

Mujeeb has climbed three places to be third with a rating of 680 points. He is behind Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. He displaced Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Matt Henry. Meanwhile, Rauf climbed seven places to 36th. He has 522 rating points. Meanwhile, Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi rose one place to 11th. Nabi has 620 rating points.

What about the batters?

In the ICC ODI Rankings for Batters, Imam-ul-Haq rose one place to third. He has 752 rating points. Fakhar Zaman dropped to places to fifth, allowing India's Shubman Gill to get to fourth. Babar Azam continues to rule the chart with 880 rating points.

ICC T20I Rankings: Here are the details

In the ICC T20I Rankings, following the completion of UAE's series against New Zealand and the first two matches of Ireland's series with India, Mark Chapman jumped eight places to 24th overall. Ruturaj Gaikwad improved a whopping 143 places to equal 87th following his half-century in the second match against Ireland in Dublin. Among bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi jumped 17 places to equal 65th.

